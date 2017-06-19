A look at Americans detained in North Korea in recent years

In this Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, file photo, Matthew Miller, center, who had been held in North Korea since April, 2014, is greeted after arriving at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., after he were freed during a top-secret mission. Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died days after being released from North Korea in a coma, was one of several U.S. citizens who have been imprisoned in the country in recent years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.