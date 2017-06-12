7 Great Beer Lists in L.A., According...

7 Great Beer Lists in L.A., According to the City's Only Advanced Cicerone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Weekly

Greg Bechtel is a former bartender, a partner in the new brewery at Simmzy's Burbank and L.A.'s only Advanced Cicerone. What is an Advanced Cicerone, you might ask? It's the third level in the Cicerone certification program, a beer education and certification process similar to the Court of Master Sommelier distinctions for wine professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Days Inn LAX Airport 5 hr DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT 1
Review: McDonald's Restaurants 5 hr MCDONALDS LOS ANG... 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 5 hr WET N WILD WATERP... 21
5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem... 6 hr June 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,935
Micheal Moore (Dec '16) 13 hr Libertarians 10
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 13 hr Libertarians 11
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 3:03AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC