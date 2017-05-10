Yet Another Airline Brawl Gets Downri...

Yet Another Airline Brawl Gets Downright Vicious, This Time On A Southwest Flight

Video of another passenger brawl has surfaced, this time aboard a Southwest Airlines flight that landed in Burbank, California, the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles reported Tuesday. In footage that another traveler filmed , two men can be seen wrestling into the seats before one gets the upper-hand and punches the other repeatedly.

