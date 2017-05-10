Will Ferrell-Adam McKay Sitcom - LA to Vegas' Picked Up by Fox

Fox has picked up two sitcom pilots to series: "LA to Vegas," which hails from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and the Craig Robinson/Adam Scott-starring "Ghosted." "LA to Vegas" is an ensemble workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Burbank to Las Vegas with one goal in mind to come back a winner.

