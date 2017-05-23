Way Off Broadway Will Rock Around the Clock with Happy Days - The Musical
Everyone's favorite TV family will be singing and dancing their way across the stage this summer when Happy Days - The Musical opens at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, the area's only year-round producing theatre. Goodbye gray skies, hello blue! Happy Days are here again with Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph, and the unforgettable "king of cool" Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine waters
|1 hr
|Aldarine DeMaye J...
|3
|White Male Privilege
|7 hr
|eyes on boobs
|13
|Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ...
|7 hr
|lighterthanyou
|2
|Kathy Vara (Jan '10)
|7 hr
|eyes on boobs
|82
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|7 hr
|The Bronx
|3
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|9 hr
|B Insane Ogolfcourse
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC