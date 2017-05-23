Way Off Broadway Will Rock Around the...

Way Off Broadway Will Rock Around the Clock with Happy Days - The Musical

Tuesday May 23

Everyone's favorite TV family will be singing and dancing their way across the stage this summer when Happy Days - The Musical opens at The Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre, the area's only year-round producing theatre. Goodbye gray skies, hello blue! Happy Days are here again with Richie, Potsie, Ralph Malph, and the unforgettable "king of cool" Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli.

