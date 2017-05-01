UPDATE 2-Hollywood writers reach tentative deal with studios, averting strike
A picket sign from the Writers Guild of America is seen as members protest in Burbank, California January 2, 2008. Hollywood writers said they reached a tentative deal with representatives of movie and television studios on a new contract early on Tuesday, averting a strike that could have blacked out talk shows and soap operas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|attkissonlawfirm
|20,990
|May Day: Thousands expected to demonstrate in d... (May '15)
|14 hr
|Ronald
|12
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|18 hr
|Regan
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Sat
|DebraE
|8
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|Apr 26
|selectiveartists
|59
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC