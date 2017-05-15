Sonic Forces will let you create and ...

Sonic Forces will let you create and play as your own custom hero

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Gaming Nexus

Sonic Forces is speeding towards a holiday release, and Sega just announced an interesting quirk in the title's gameplay. Apparently you will be able to build and equip your own custom hero character, with different animals having unique abilities and gadgets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gaming Nexus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 5 hr crazycat 2
LOL at LAUSD 6 hr hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 9 hr LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 23 hr Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... Tue susc99 1
Modeling Companies Tue Pietra 1
Keep a word Drop a word (Nov '11) Mon Bev in Beverly Hills 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC