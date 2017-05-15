Sonic Forces will let you create and play as your own custom hero
Sonic Forces is speeding towards a holiday release, and Sega just announced an interesting quirk in the title's gameplay. Apparently you will be able to build and equip your own custom hero character, with different animals having unique abilities and gadgets.
