Someone Parked a Couple of Horses at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in Highland Park
As if Highland Park couldn't get any cooler, people are now parking their horses right out in front of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse , the hip San Francisco bakery transplant famous for their hybrid Cruffins . The photo above was taken early in the morning over the weekend at the shop, where two riders reportedly strode up on their steeds in search of some baked goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|4 hr
|Porter
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|14 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|18 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|18 hr
|Hector
|24
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|Mon
|Anthony
|2
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|Mon
|Uhg-hippos
|23
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC