Someone Parked a Couple of Horses at ...

Someone Parked a Couple of Horses at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse in Highland Park

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Eater

As if Highland Park couldn't get any cooler, people are now parking their horses right out in front of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse , the hip San Francisco bakery transplant famous for their hybrid Cruffins . The photo above was taken early in the morning over the weekend at the shop, where two riders reportedly strode up on their steeds in search of some baked goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... 4 hr Porter 15
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,014
News LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi... 14 hr LEO 477 65
Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A... 18 hr Hector 1
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 18 hr Hector 24
News Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ... Mon Anthony 2
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... Mon Uhg-hippos 23
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,490 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC