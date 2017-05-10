Shirley Harriet Becker Dies: Former Warner Bros Distribution VP Was Trailblazer For Women Executives
Shirley Harriet Becker , former Warner Bros VP Distribution, died May 9 at the Motion Picture Television Fund home in Calabasas, CA. She was 81. In the male-dominated film distribution world, Becker continually broke barriers in a career that spanned 40 years at Warner Bros.
