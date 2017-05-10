Scientists name newly ID'd dino for G...

Scientists name newly ID'd dino for Ghostbusters monster

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

In this , July 9, 2016, file photo, a K-9 dog and handler walk past a balloon Stay Puft Marshmallow Man at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Scientists in Canada announced on May 9, 2017, that they named a newly-identified dinosaur after Zuul, a monster from the original "Ghostbusters" film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... 4 hr FBI Director 26
Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro... 4 hr FBI Director 2
Women should stop wearing bras 4 hr FBI Director 2
Review: Ciclii 11 hr WilliamHood 2
Women need wives 14 hr Diana 1
News May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ... Wed Rico from East Lo... 6
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,986 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC