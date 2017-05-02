San Jose parents protest school shuffle with boycott
Angry over a reorganization of support staff and what they call disrespectful treatment by their superintendent, scores of parents at Luther Burbank Elementary kept their children out of school Tuesday. About 29 percent of the school's 520 students did not show up for class.
