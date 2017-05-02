San Jose parents protest school shuff...

San Jose parents protest school shuffle with boycott

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Angry over a reorganization of support staff and what they call disrespectful treatment by their superintendent, scores of parents at Luther Burbank Elementary kept their children out of school Tuesday. About 29 percent of the school's 520 students did not show up for class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 1 hr What411 2
GlassesUSA.com 13 hr Glasses 1
Review: Ciclii 13 hr AndersonTom 1
Home sick Thu Tujunga 13 1
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... Thu Responder 13
911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap May 1 Regan 1
What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07) Apr 26 selectiveartists 59
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,798,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC