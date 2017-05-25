RH Factor Relies on Its Arsenal of Genelec Active Monitors as the TV...

"I would say it's been the last 48 months - right around four years ago the TV world shifted in a big way," notes Craig Hunter, principal at RH Factor, a leading independent audio post house in Burbank, California, referring to the sea change in the television landscape. More recent credits for the firm have included Goliath , Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders , Santa Clarita Diet , The Real O'Neals , The Guest Book and many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.