Officials speak out against Chechyna rights abuses
Three Los Angeles City Council members and Rep. Adam Schiff spoke out against alleged human rights abuses occurring in Chechnya against gay men May 12. "As the vice chair of the congressional LGBT caucus, I call on our secretary of state and our U.N. ambassador to mobilize the international community to condemn this violence, to properly investigate these crimes and to bring these perpetrators to justice," Schiff, D-Burbank, said at a news conference in front of Los Angeles City Hall East. According to Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, over a hundred men suspected of being gay have been abducted, tortured and some even killed in Chechnya, a republic of Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hippy Crack is a Teen's Popular Getting High Me...
|7 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Brothers Painting
|22 hr
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Glenn Frey
|May 21
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|May 20
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|May 20
|crazycat
|8
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC