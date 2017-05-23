Officials speak out against Chechyna ...

Officials speak out against Chechyna rights abuses

Friday May 19 Read more: LA Independent

Three Los Angeles City Council members and Rep. Adam Schiff spoke out against alleged human rights abuses occurring in Chechnya against gay men May 12. "As the vice chair of the congressional LGBT caucus, I call on our secretary of state and our U.N. ambassador to mobilize the international community to condemn this violence, to properly investigate these crimes and to bring these perpetrators to justice," Schiff, D-Burbank, said at a news conference in front of Los Angeles City Hall East. According to Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, over a hundred men suspected of being gay have been abducted, tortured and some even killed in Chechnya, a republic of Russia.

