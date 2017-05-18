Newly discovered dinosaur named after...

Newly discovered dinosaur named after 'Ghostbusters' creature

Sunday May 14

Scientists just discovered a 75 million-year-old dinosaur that bears a spooky resemblance to a creature from the 1984 film "Ghostbusters." The new discovery found in Montana was named "Zuul" after the villainous monster from the movie.

