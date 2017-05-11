Mural of saintly pope kissing devilish Trump appears in Rome
A life-size mural depicting Pope Francis with a saintly halo kissing U.S. President Donald Trump sprouting devil's horns appeared on a wall near the Vatican on Thursday, less than two weeks before they are due to meet. A mural signed by "TV Boy" and depicting Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump kissing, is seen on a wall in downtown Rome, Italy May 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|5 hr
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|10 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|10 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|10 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|17 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|19 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC