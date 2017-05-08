Movses Shakarian Uses Comedy to Bridge the Armenian and LGBT Communities
A lawyer by day, Shakarian spends his nights hitting the mics at various comedy venues across Los Angeles. This month, the openly gay comic is working double duty, both producing and performing in a pair of shows, Armenian Allstars and That's So Wrong, which aim to give a voice to the often invisible queer Armenian community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
