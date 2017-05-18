Man Wanted In Burbank, South Pasadena...

Man Wanted In Burbank, South Pasadena Bank Robberies

23 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

BURBANK - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed two banks within the span of an hour in Burbank and South Pasadena late Monday afternoon. According to Burbank police, the first robbery took place at about 4:20 p.m. at a U.S. Bank branch located at 1750 West Olive Ave. The suspect approached a teller with a note demanding cash.

