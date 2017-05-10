Liam Payne Officially Announces First Solo Single, 'Strip That Down,' Featuring Quavo
Liam Payne performs at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles A-Clear Channel's music and events venue located at The Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif. The final One Direction member to go solo is finally ready to launch his own career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|occupy july 4th whiteman goes first get schools...
|8 hr
|firefighters
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|14 hr
|FBI Director
|26
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|14 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Women should stop wearing bras
|14 hr
|FBI Director
|2
|Review: Ciclii
|21 hr
|WilliamHood
|2
|Women need wives
|23 hr
|Diana
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC