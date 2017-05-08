LA council candidate Torossian gets p...

LA council candidate Torossian gets praise from group fighting high-speed rail

Friday May 5 Read more: LA Daily News

A group that has been fighting high-speed train routes through the northeast San Fernando Valley gave top marks Friday to Los Angeles City Council candidate Karo Torossian over his opponent Monica Rodriguez. The proposal to build a bullet train route through Council District 7, from Palmdale to Burbank, is one of the issues closely watched by some voters headed to the polls for the May 16 runoff.

