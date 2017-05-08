LA council candidate Torossian gets praise from group fighting high-speed rail
A group that has been fighting high-speed train routes through the northeast San Fernando Valley gave top marks Friday to Los Angeles City Council candidate Karo Torossian over his opponent Monica Rodriguez. The proposal to build a bullet train route through Council District 7, from Palmdale to Burbank, is one of the issues closely watched by some voters headed to the polls for the May 16 runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|10 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|13 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|13 hr
|Hector
|24
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|14 hr
|DebraE
|14
|Suddenly Infamous: Casting JonBenet And Rodney ...
|20 hr
|Anthony
|2
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|20 hr
|Uhg-hippos
|23
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC