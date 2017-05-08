Jay Leno spends his weekends cruising around in a vintage fire truck
Some lucky folks caught the former talk show host looking very chill and unbothered as he made his way through California in one of his stranger vintage vehicle treasures. Why'd I just see Jay Leno casually driving down the street in an old fire truck?! Y pic.twitter.com/iPK5wf1eou As people spotted Leno in the wild streets of Burbank, California, they tweeted in delight about what he was driving - a vintage fire truck that left him exposed at the wheel.
