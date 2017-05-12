Jay Leno releases car restoration pro...

Jay Leno releases car restoration product line

Jay Leno has introduced a line of Advanced Vehicle Care products to wash, wax, polish and preserve vintage cars and motorcycles. Here, he buffs a 1916 Crane-Simplex.

