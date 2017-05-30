Gus's World Famous Is Heating Up Burbank's Fried Chicken Scene Right Now
Memphis-based spicy chicken chain Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken has officially opened in Burbank, adding even more space to their growing fried chicken empire. The address along Glenoaks Boulevard softly started serving last week, but is in full-on lunch and dinner mode now.
