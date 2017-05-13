Foothill Ranch pool and spa closed after two diagnosed with Legionnairres' disease
The community pool and spa at Foothill Ranch was closed Friday, May 12 after two cases of Legionnairres' disease were reported in the last two months, community officials said. The illness, also known as legionellosis, is an infection with symptoms of serious pneumonia and can be deadly if not treated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|51 min
|crazycat
|2
|LOL at LAUSD
|1 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb
|18 hr
|Nunya
|2
|Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R...
|21 hr
|susc99
|1
|Modeling Companies
|Tue
|Pietra
|1
|Keep a word Drop a word (Nov '11)
|Mon
|Bev in Beverly Hills
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC