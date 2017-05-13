Foothill Ranch pool and spa closed af...

Foothill Ranch pool and spa closed after two diagnosed with Legionnairres' disease

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: The Wave

The community pool and spa at Foothill Ranch was closed Friday, May 12 after two cases of Legionnairres' disease were reported in the last two months, community officials said. The illness, also known as legionellosis, is an infection with symptoms of serious pneumonia and can be deadly if not treated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 51 min crazycat 2
LOL at LAUSD 1 hr hey hey hay 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr LibHater 21,030
Maxine waters the burnt out light bulb 18 hr Nunya 2
News Elon Musk Moves Forward With 'Boring' Traffic R... 21 hr susc99 1
Modeling Companies Tue Pietra 1
Keep a word Drop a word (Nov '11) Mon Bev in Beverly Hills 5
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC