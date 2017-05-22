Feinstein is in good shape - " if she runs
That's important mostly because of Feinstein's age - despite her dark hair, she'll be 84 next month and will be 85 next November, when she may seek a fifth full term and sixth term overall. For sure, vultures are waiting in the wings for Feinstein to falter, just as they do for every politician over 75. The bulk of the electorate is much younger and many voters can't even imagine a truly vigorous octogenarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brothers Painting
|14 hr
|Anoush Barzegar
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Glenn Frey
|Sun
|frez no like armpits
|6
|Officials hope a knock-knocka arrests have deal...
|Sat
|okrahomo
|1
|White Male Privilege
|Sat
|crazycat
|8
|Co-owner of illegal marijuana dispensary in Gra... (May '10)
|May 20
|Leeroy baca GOT IT
|53
|United Healthcare in hot water
|May 20
|American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC