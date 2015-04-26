Don't bother me, or else, Steve Harvey warns his staffers

In this April 26, 2015 file photo, Steve Harvey presents an award at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, Calif. Before the start of this season of a sA AoThe Steve Harvey Show.," Harvey emailed his staff requesting that they not approach him in the makeup chair or a sA Aoambusha sA A1 him in a hallway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.