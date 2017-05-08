California Focus: Feinstein in good shape - " if she runs
That's important mostly because of Feinstein's age - despite her dark hair, she'll be 84 next month and will be 85 next November, when she may seek a fifth full term and sixth term overall. For sure, vultures are waiting in the wings for Feinstein to falter, just as they do for every politician over 75. The bulk of the electorate is much younger and many voters can't even imagine a truly vigorous octogenarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|2 hr
|Beth
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|8 hr
|Porter
|15
|LA family turns to GoFundMe to pay for legal fi...
|19 hr
|LEO 477
|65
|Why Isn't President Trump Deporting So Called A...
|22 hr
|Hector
|1
|Trump should deport African Americans instead o...
|22 hr
|Hector
|24
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC