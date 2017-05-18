CA: Commuters Switch to Their Bicycle...

CA: Commuters Switch to Their Bicycles on Bike and Walk to Work Day

May 18--While most local residents drove their cars to work Thursday morning, several hundred people in and around Burbank decided to ditch their motor vehicles and ride a bicycle or walk. The Burbank Transportation Management Organization hosted its annual Bike and Walk to Work Day, setting up three pit stops for bicyclists and pedestrians where they could learn about the benefits of using alternative modes of transportation.

