Burbank donut shop robbers plead not guilty
A Los Angeles man and woman recently charged in connection with the armed robbery of Yum Yum Donuts in Glendale, 606 W. Glenoaks Blvd., on March 20, 2017 have pleaded not guilty, authorities said. A Los Angeles man and woman recently charged in connection with the armed robbery of Kim's Donuts & Coffee in Burbank and other locations in Glendale and Los Angeles have pled not guilty, authorities said.
