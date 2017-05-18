Bandit sought in bank robberies in So...

Bandit sought in bank robberies in South Pasadena, Burbank

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Police and FBI officials are seeking the man and vehicle pictured in these surveillance photos in connection with bank robberies in Burbank and South Pasadena on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Police and federal agents are hunting for a man who robbed banks in South Pasadena and Burbank on Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 48 min Liz 5
Glenn Frey 4 hr right guard 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Adam 21,032
beware of phone tax scam Thu Maria 1
Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09) Thu Linda-Rosamond-CA 120
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... Wed DebraE 16
LOL at LAUSD May 17 hey hey hay 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC