And the Emmy goes to Congressman Adam Schiff

The District of Columbia may be a perennial target for international terrorists, have a sky-high crime rate and extreme weather conditions, but there is no question that in 2017 the most dangerous place to be standing in our nation's Capitol is between California Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and a television camera. The previously obscure nine-term congressman is now enjoying his time in the sun as President Donald Trump's chief antagonist on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he serves as ranking member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.