And the Emmy goes to Congressman Adam Schiff
The District of Columbia may be a perennial target for international terrorists, have a sky-high crime rate and extreme weather conditions, but there is no question that in 2017 the most dangerous place to be standing in our nation's Capitol is between California Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and a television camera. The previously obscure nine-term congressman is now enjoying his time in the sun as President Donald Trump's chief antagonist on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he serves as ranking member.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|1 hr
|What411
|2
|GlassesUSA.com
|13 hr
|Glasses
|1
|Review: Ciclii
|13 hr
|AndersonTom
|1
|Home sick
|Thu
|Tujunga 13
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Thu
|Responder
|13
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|May 1
|Regan
|1
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|Apr 26
|selectiveartists
|59
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC