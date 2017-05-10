Airport terminals for the super-rich might be best for everyone
ON MAY 7th a fist-fight broke out on a Southwest Airlines flight that had just landed at Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California. The violence began when a passenger accused another of "messing with his chair".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For undocumented immigrants, Mothera s Day rais...
|2 hr
|Quirky
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Clearing Swamp
|21,024
|Celebrity 1970's Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. was fo...
|6 hr
|Lenon At WarnerBros
|6
|Two 21 year old Men in a BMW Westfield Promenad...
|12 hr
|Woodland Hills News
|3
|LAUSD Erection
|19 hr
|big bopper
|1
|San Bernardino stabbing victim, 16, was L.A. ga... (May '08)
|22 hr
|Wsv IE MVR
|111
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|Fri
|heavenbound
|13
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC