1 arrested after brawl aboard Southwest jet during deplaning
One person was arrested after a brawl erupted aboard a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas. A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 during deplaning at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|May Day march draws 30,000 to downtown L.A. in ...
|6 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|6
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Money to prep poor kids for college? Sorry, wro...
|21 hr
|Beth
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Mon
|DebraE
|14
|Should California allow cyclists to roll throug...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|4
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC