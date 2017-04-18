Will Giant Man Return In Ant-Man And ...

Will Giant Man Return In Ant-Man And The Wasp? Here's What Peyton Reed Says

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang, a.k.a. Ant-Man, has been in two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies thus far, and both films have individually displayed what the guy can do as a superhero. In his 2015 solo movie , the focus was on his power to shrink and communicate with insects, and in Captain America: Civil War there was the spectacular introduction of the "Giant Man" part of his special technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 38 min simple man 3
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 57 min THUNDER VALLEY CA... 4
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 5 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 12
Review: Los Angeles Union Station 5 hr LOS ANGELES UNION... 41
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Buck Rohde 20,965
Review: Westwood Legal (Sep '16) 8 hr Concerned Citizen 17
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 22 hr Romel Esmail 1
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC