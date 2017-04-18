What to Know About the Threatened Hol...

What to Know About the Threatened Hollywood Writers' Strike

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Time

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of NBC studios as hope grows that a draft copy of a proposed deal with Hollywood studios being completed today could lead to an end to the three-month old Hollywood writers strike within days, on February 8, 2008 in Burbank, California. have been struggling to come to an agreement on writers' salaries and health benefits, and negotiations for a new contract have stalled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top Millionaire dating tips: How to find true l... 1 hr Miss LaTrina 4
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 1 hr Sgt Blootoe 1
News Thousands march in Los Angeles to demand releas... 3 hr right guard 4
News 15-year-old critical in shooting near LAPD station 3 hr Hey Dude 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
Fresno Shooter 8 hr Denise 1
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 16 hr THUNDER VALLEY CA... 13
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,545 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC