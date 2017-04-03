U.S. HealthWorks Opens New Medical Ce...

U.S. HealthWorks Opens New Medical Center in Burbank Offering Occupational Medicine Services

U.S. HealthWorks, one of the largest operators of occupational medicine and urgent care centers in the United States, has opened a new medical center in Burbank. This new center is U.S. HealthWorks' first in Burbank, though it has more than 40 in Southern California, a total of 77 in California, and almost 250 nationwide.

