U.S. HealthWorks Opens New Medical Center in Burbank Offering Occupational Medicine Services
U.S. HealthWorks, one of the largest operators of occupational medicine and urgent care centers in the United States, has opened a new medical center in Burbank. This new center is U.S. HealthWorks' first in Burbank, though it has more than 40 in Southern California, a total of 77 in California, and almost 250 nationwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chicago Bullet-Proof Vests Suggested For Childr...
|4 hr
|Jerry
|1
|Ah Madness N Da Whitehaus, Why I Voted 4 Trump
|12 hr
|TrumpGiveUsNuclea...
|1
|rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian...
|14 hr
|Zibberwack
|11
|Reports say Kanye West has been hospitalized in...
|17 hr
|diekanye
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Glendale police vow not to enforce federal immi...
|Sat
|ZPM Power
|1
|Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|ashley rhodes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC