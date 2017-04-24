TV writers inching closer to work stoppage

Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of NBC studios as hope grows that a draft copy of a proposed deal with Hollywood studios being completed today could lead to an end to the three-month old Hollywood writers strike within days, on February 8, 2008 in Burbank, California. The writers have been on strike since November 5 over the issue of compensation for content offered over the Internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.