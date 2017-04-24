Thousands march in remembrance of Arm...

Thousands march in remembrance of Armenian genocide

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hollywood and Mid-City April 24 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen. The first of two marches began at 10 a.m. in Hollywood, where a march organized by Unified Young Armenians originated near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue in Little Armenia.

