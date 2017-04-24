Thousands march in remembrance of Armenian genocide
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Hollywood and Mid-City April 24 to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, which Turkey insists did not happen. The first of two marches began at 10 a.m. in Hollywood, where a march organized by Unified Young Armenians originated near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue in Little Armenia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter Cable -- Turner Classic Movies? TCM (May '07)
|22 min
|Carlene
|33
|William Legate
|1 hr
|Jbull
|1
|Woodland Hills Teen boy is in police protective...
|5 hr
|Newsroom_LA
|1
|Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona...
|6 hr
|METROLINK SCRRA
|30
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|7 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|8
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|commenters
|20,985
|LA : Sale ur property. North Korea will hit yo...
|16 hr
|Hollywood
|1
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC