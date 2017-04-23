the Tomb Makes World Premiere at 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival
Driven to know the truth, Anthony a member of the Egyptian middle-class forsakes his wealth upon the death of his parents and encloses himself in a tomb. He begins by confronting his psychological issues, then he battles demons who have come to tempt him, finally he receives a transfiguring message from Jesus Christ.
