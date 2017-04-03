Taking on Trump, Burbank's Adam Schiff becomes Democratic face of Russia probe
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, March 30, 2017 U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is not known as one of the most charismatic politicians. But the former federal prosecutor has seen his national profile surge as a White House critic in recent months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|23 hr
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|too many commercials on tv (Dec '13)
|Apr 4
|Tommy
|2
|Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|ashley rhodes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC