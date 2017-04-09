Sheriff's detectives investigating fatal stabbing in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff's detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in her Santa Clarita residence Saturday night and have detained the victim's live-in girlfriend for questioning, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies received a call from the victim's mother at about 5:45 p.m. saying that the suspect was at her Burbank residence and had told her she'd assaulted her partner after a verbal altercation, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.
