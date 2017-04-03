SF Blasts Pepsi Over Use of Police Logo in Kendall Jenner Ad
It turns out the logo of the San Francisco Police Department shows up in behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the Kendall Jenner protest Pepsi spot which prompted an online backlash, and eventually had to be pulled. TMZ first reported that Pepsi never asked San Francisco police if they could copy SFPD's logo, which shows up on a cop's shirt sleeve in footage that was released online along with the words, "San Francisco Police."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Los Angeles Union Station
|Thu
|Union Station
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|OneMore
|20,943
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky, the Movie Critic, is a Wo...
|Thu
|Ignatiy Vishnevetsky
|3
|With so much at stake, Southern California clos...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Yep...it really could be the IRS calling and no...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
|too many commercials on tv (Dec '13)
|Apr 4
|Tommy
|2
|Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|ashley rhodes
|5
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC