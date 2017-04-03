SF Blasts Pepsi Over Use of Police Lo...

SF Blasts Pepsi Over Use of Police Logo in Kendall Jenner Ad

It turns out the logo of the San Francisco Police Department shows up in behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the Kendall Jenner protest Pepsi spot which prompted an online backlash, and eventually had to be pulled. TMZ first reported that Pepsi never asked San Francisco police if they could copy SFPD's logo, which shows up on a cop's shirt sleeve in footage that was released online along with the words, "San Francisco Police."

