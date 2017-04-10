San Bernardino School Shooting

Southland elected officials sent words of condolence today to victims of the shooting at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, with several of them condemning the violence as an incursion on what is supposed to be a safe place of learning. ``School campuses are sacred spaces where children should be free to learn, play and grow without threat of violence,'' Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement released by his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Fernando Sun.