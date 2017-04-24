'Riverdale' Cast and Showrunner on that Killer Reveal and the Future of Bughead
On The CW series Riverdale , Betty is upset that her mother turned to Archie and Veronica for help with the Jason Blossom murder investigation, and Jughead is hurt about the fact that people are pointing the finger at his father . And with just two more episodes of the season to go, everyone in Riverdale is on a quest for the truth.
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concealed weapons law and public safety... (Apr '06)
|3 hr
|Citizens Patrol Guy
|4
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|Norcal650
|102
|Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p...
|7 hr
|Dfghkksfhkfjhhh
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|20,980
|Fresno Shooter
|7 hr
|Mogsoggindog
|3
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Thu
|BIG TEXAS MAN
|10
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|Apr 26
|selectiveartists
|59
