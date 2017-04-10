'Riverdale' Cast and EP Tease Tonight...

'Riverdale' Cast and EP Tease Tonight's Episode, Explain Why Jughead Hates Birthdays

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Collider

On The CW series Riverdale , Archie is struggling with his feelings about the decision his father, Fred , has made to finalize the divorce with Archie's mother, Mary . At the same time, Betty decides to throw Jughead a surprise birthday party that he definitely doesn't want, which gives Cheryl Blossom the perfect opportunity to wreak havoc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Collider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Rose of Tralee 66
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 19 hr haHaha 831
Security Paving, Sun Valley Ca,,, Water wasting... (Jan '14) Fri vtajoe 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Leslie 20,956
2013 Disabled Army Veteran Kicked Off US- Airw... Fri Jan 1
Fathom the hypocrisy of a government Thu Jose 2
Jamie Foxx SUCKS ! (Apr '09) Wed Yup 30
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,724 • Total comments across all topics: 280,314,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC