Report: Southern Californiaa s commer...

Report: Southern Californiaa s commercial market is booming

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Inbound containers arriving through the Port of Long Beach with products bound for U.S. consumers spiked 20.2 percent in March compared with the same month in 2016. FILE (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/Long Beach Press-Telegram The company's Blue Book market intelligence report for 2016 says the region is gaining traction in a variety of areas, ranging from business expansion and low office vacancy rates to an increase in land sales and strong activity at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A girl waves a Mexican flag during rallies in L... (Mar '06) 5 hr NOITALL 4,543
News Obama helps raise campaign cash for Democrats a... (Oct '14) 8 hr Defeat Nancy Pelosi 11
Trump should deport African Americans instead o... Sun Juggler674 23
Los Angeles Metro Green Line Sat LA METRO GREEN LINE 9
Los Angeles Metro Expo Line Sat LA METRO EXPO LINE 6
Los Angeles Metro Blue Line Sat LA METRO BLUE LINE 13
Los Angeles Metro Purple Line Sat LA METRO PURPLE LINE 7
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,589 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC