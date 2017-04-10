Real estate briefly: Lee & Associates...

Real estate briefly: Lee & Associates in Orange closes $18 million in deals

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Orange County Register

Bryan Miller at Lee & Associates in Orange has closed the $2.7 million sale of 27171 Burbank in Foothill Ranch, which was bought by SDNS Management. Pat Delaney and Frank Mejia at Lee & Associates in Orange have brokered the sale of 1510 S. Lewis in Anaheim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A U.S. Postmaster Reported a Homeless man for A... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 1
(L.A.P.D.) Two Felonies 2 Arrests, Homeless Enc... 2 hr Newsroom_LA 1
rep. schiff asks congress to recognize armenian... 4 hr Zibberwack 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Waikiki murderers 20,947
Karen Kazaryan (Feb '13) Sun Former Armo 7
News With so much at stake, Southern California clos... Apr 8 ThomasA 2
too many commercials on tv (Dec '13) Apr 4 Tommy 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,797 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC