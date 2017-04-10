Real estate briefly: Lee & Associates in Orange closes $18 million in deals
Bryan Miller at Lee & Associates in Orange has closed the $2.7 million sale of 27171 Burbank in Foothill Ranch, which was bought by SDNS Management. Pat Delaney and Frank Mejia at Lee & Associates in Orange have brokered the sale of 1510 S. Lewis in Anaheim.
