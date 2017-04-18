Queens of the Stone Agea s new album is mixed and finished7:49 am - Apr 24, 2017

An in-the-studio picture has confirmed that the follow-up to 2013's '... Like Clockwork' has reached the final stages of completion Queens of The Stone Age have moved a step closer to releasing their new album by confirming that the mixing of the new record has been completed. The Josh Homme-led band have been busy working on the follow-up to their sixth album ' Like Clockwork', which was released in 2013.

