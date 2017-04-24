Queens Of The Stone Age complete work on new album

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hold on to your hats and get ready to rock Queens Of The Stone Age have completed work on what will be their seventh album, Gigwise said. As confirmed by a post on Facebook, the band have been at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, to put that final bit of razzle-dazzle that tops of the dark art of recording.

