Queens Of The Stone Age complete work on new album
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hold on to your hats and get ready to rock Queens Of The Stone Age have completed work on what will be their seventh album, Gigwise said. As confirmed by a post on Facebook, the band have been at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, to put that final bit of razzle-dazzle that tops of the dark art of recording.
