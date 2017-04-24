Queens Of The Stone Age complete work...

Queens Of The Stone Age complete work on new album

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Hold on to your hats and get ready to rock Queens Of The Stone Age have completed work on what will be their seventh album, Gigwise said. As confirmed by a post on Facebook, the band have been at Lurssen Mastering in Burbank, California, to put that final bit of razzle-dazzle that tops of the dark art of recording.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Romel Esmail & Bella Esmail Moore - Wanted By U... 11 hr Bella Esmail Moore 2
What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07) 13 hr selectiveartists 59
WE HATE MEXICANS IN North Hollywood, Kids hated... (Dec '12) 16 hr mopopoindatdirt 24
Review: Thunder Valley Casino Resort 18 hr THUNDER VALLEY RE... 40
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... Tue METROLINK SCRRA 28
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Well Well 12
Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at April 27 at 3:57AM PDT

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,593,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC