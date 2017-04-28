Podcast452: Classroom Wireless Projection Options, Coding, Toy...

This podcast features an extended reflection by Dr. Wesley Fryer on the multitude of educational technology learning nuggets he gleaned from sessions shared at the ATLIS 2017 Conference in Burbank, California, April 23-26, 2017. All of Wes' shared notes from keynotes, workshops and sessions at ATLIS 2017 are available in a shared Google Drive folder linked from wfryer.me/atlis17.

