Podcast452: Classroom Wireless Projection Options, Coding, Toy...
This podcast features an extended reflection by Dr. Wesley Fryer on the multitude of educational technology learning nuggets he gleaned from sessions shared at the ATLIS 2017 Conference in Burbank, California, April 23-26, 2017. All of Wes' shared notes from keynotes, workshops and sessions at ATLIS 2017 are available in a shared Google Drive folder linked from wfryer.me/atlis17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Moving at the Speed of Creativity.
Add your comments below
Burbank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Depp
|1 hr
|What411
|1
|Los Angeles Metro Brown Line
|1 hr
|What411
|10
|911!! $$$ need left handed clubs asap
|Mon
|Regan
|1
|'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell...
|Apr 29
|DebraE
|8
|What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07)
|Apr 26
|selectiveartists
|59
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|Apr 25
|Well Well
|12
|Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C...
|Apr 11
|Newsroom_LA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Burbank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC