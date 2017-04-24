Photos: Ramos-Beltran, Top Rank Solo ...

Photos: Ramos-Beltran, Top Rank Solo Boxeo - Official Weigh-In

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The ONLY regular professional boxing show in the 818 comes back to the lovely Burbank Marriott Convention and Event Center in Burbank, California on Friday, April 28, 2017. Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Burbank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Ilg17 20,979
News 'Yep, I'm Gay': Happy 20th out anniversary, Ell... 19 hr BIG TEXAS MAN 10
News Gay pride parade to be replaced by anti-Trump p... Thu Defeat Nancy Pelosi 9
News Accused Child Molester Suspected of Additional ... Thu 25or6to4 1
What is the fine for smoking in Burbank, CA? (Nov '07) Wed selectiveartists 59
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) Tue Well Well 12
Police Sweep Homeless Encampment, 2 Arrested, C... Apr 11 Newsroom_LA 2
See all Burbank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Burbank Forum Now

Burbank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Burbank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Burbank, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,628,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC